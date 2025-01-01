JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 374 ($4.68) and last traded at GBX 375 ($4.69). Approximately 31,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 221,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 379 ($4.74).

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 373.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 367.57. The company has a market cap of £303.71 million, a PE ratio of -7,500.00 and a beta of 0.56.

About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

