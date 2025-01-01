Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) Trading Up 3% – Still a Buy?

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.08. 1,840,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 641,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Meiwu Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Meiwu Technology Company Profile

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products.

