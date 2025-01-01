Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.99 and last traded at C$10.74. Approximately 411,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 474,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Desjardins raised Aya Gold & Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark cut Aya Gold & Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.25 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aya Gold & Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

