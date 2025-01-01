Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $13.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWO. JMP Securities cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,281,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,303,000 after buying an additional 84,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,877,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,814,000 after acquiring an additional 102,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 48,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,484,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 33,852 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 278,666 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $11.83 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $112.64 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 87.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.22%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.34%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

