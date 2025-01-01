Reviewing Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) & RXO (NYSE:RXO)

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) and Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RXO and Hafnia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 2 12 3 0 2.06 Hafnia 0 0 2 0 3.00

RXO currently has a consensus price target of $26.47, suggesting a potential upside of 11.02%. Hafnia has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 48.11%. Given Hafnia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hafnia is more favorable than RXO.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $3.86 billion 0.99 $4.00 million ($1.98) -12.04 Hafnia $3.04 billion 0.93 $793.28 million $1.70 3.28

This table compares RXO and Hafnia”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hafnia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RXO. RXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hafnia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and Hafnia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO -6.81% 1.64% 0.63% Hafnia 53.44% 36.90% 22.38%

Summary

Hafnia beats RXO on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

