Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

AM opened at $15.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,306. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 314.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,862,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 600,208 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,141.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 470,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 432,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 686,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 293,238 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

