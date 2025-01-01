EQT (NYSE:EQT) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQT. Bank of America started coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EQT from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.61.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EQT has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EQT will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 18,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of EQT by 184.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

