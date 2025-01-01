Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

NYSE PK opened at $14.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.15 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 263.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 75,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 54,473 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

