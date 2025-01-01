Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Sasol Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE:SSL opened at $4.56 on Monday. Sasol has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.35.
Institutional Trading of Sasol
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 7.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sasol by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.
