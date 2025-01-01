Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Sasol Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:SSL opened at $4.56 on Monday. Sasol has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Sasol alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sasol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 7.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sasol by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.