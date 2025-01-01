StockNews.com Downgrades Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) to Hold

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

SEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Select Medical has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $40.98.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,530.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,602.20. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $674,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,980. This represents a 59.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 183.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after buying an additional 440,140 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter worth $14,819,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter worth $9,710,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $6,139,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

