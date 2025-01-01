Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Shares of XHR stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 255,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.