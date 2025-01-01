Bank of Hawaii Q3 EPS Estimate Boosted by Zacks Research

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

BOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $71.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $82.70. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.36.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at $119,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,508.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $97,925.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,327.59. This represents a 8.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.08%.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.