Insider Selling: Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Sells 159,652,752 Shares of Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) insider Michael Brown sold 159,652,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total value of £7,982,637.60 ($9,989,535.23).
Seeing Machines Stock Down 4.5 %
SEE opened at GBX 4.49 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of £186.78 million, a P/E ratio of -449.00 and a beta of 1.15. Seeing Machines Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.70 ($0.07).
Seeing Machines Company Profile
