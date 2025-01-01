Insider Selling: Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Sells 159,652,752 Shares of Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) insider Michael Brown sold 159,652,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total value of £7,982,637.60 ($9,989,535.23).

Seeing Machines Stock Down 4.5 %

SEE opened at GBX 4.49 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of £186.78 million, a P/E ratio of -449.00 and a beta of 1.15. Seeing Machines Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.70 ($0.07).

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

