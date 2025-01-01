Brookline Capital Management Forecasts OTLK FY2026 Earnings

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 30th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.84) per share.

OTLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $50.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.46. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,701,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 221,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 49.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 112,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 21,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

