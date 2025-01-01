Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Buys 331 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 642 ($8.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,125.02 ($2,659.27).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 343 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.76) per share, for a total transaction of £2,126.60 ($2,661.24).

On Thursday, October 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 268 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 793 ($9.92) per share, with a total value of £2,125.24 ($2,659.54).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Down 5.0 %

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 610 ($7.63) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 528 ($6.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 984 ($12.31). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 663.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 743.82. The company has a market capitalization of £353.56 million, a PE ratio of 3,210.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

