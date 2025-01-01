Brokerages Set American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Target Price at $25.13

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -208.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,445,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 221.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 76.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,296 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

