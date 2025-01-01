Comparing AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) & Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

AvePoint has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AvePoint and Red Violet”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $315.92 million 9.76 -$21.50 million ($0.05) -330.20 Red Violet $70.69 million 7.06 $13.53 million $0.36 100.56

Profitability

Red Violet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AvePoint. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Violet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares AvePoint and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -2.36% -3.16% -1.55% Red Violet 7.17% 6.80% 6.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AvePoint and Red Violet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 2 3 0 2.60 Red Violet 0 0 1 0 3.00

AvePoint currently has a consensus target price of $13.20, indicating a potential downside of 20.05%. Red Violet has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.94%. Given AvePoint’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Red Violet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.5% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of AvePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Red Violet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Red Violet beats AvePoint on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, telecommunication companies, law enforcement and government agencies, collections, law, corporate security, and investigative firms. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective customers, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current customers, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

