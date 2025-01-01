EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Receives $20.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on EchoStar from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other EchoStar news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen acquired 1,551,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $43,499,994.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,551,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,499,994.20. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter worth approximately $36,908,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in EchoStar by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 40,533 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth $651,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,235,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth $1,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

SATS stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

