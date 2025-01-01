Brokerages Set FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Target Price at $55.38

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Trading Down 2.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $162,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,371,893.29. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 99.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 7.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 9.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.