Comparing ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) & Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) and ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cheniere Energy Partners and ONE Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners 2 0 0 0 1.00 ONE Gas 1 5 2 0 2.13

Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $50.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.93%. ONE Gas has a consensus target price of $72.69, suggesting a potential upside of 4.96%. Given ONE Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ONE Gas is more favorable than Cheniere Energy Partners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners 31.28% -328.60% 13.93% ONE Gas 10.52% 7.71% 2.76%

Risk and Volatility

Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONE Gas has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of ONE Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of ONE Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and ONE Gas”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners $8.93 billion 2.88 $4.25 billion $4.63 11.47 ONE Gas $2.06 billion 1.91 $231.23 million $3.84 18.03

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than ONE Gas. Cheniere Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ONE Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. ONE Gas pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ONE Gas pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cheniere Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats ONE Gas on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It also owns a natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

