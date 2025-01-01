Brokerages Set ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Target Price at $38.67

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABVX shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:ABVX opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 45.8% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 257,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 80,807 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 167.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 198,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 119,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

