FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:FACTU) Quiet Period Will Expire on January 6th

FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:FACTU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 6th. FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 26th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FACTU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Further Reading

