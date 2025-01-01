Creative Global Technology Holdings Ltd’s (NASDAQ:CGTL) Quiet Period Set To End on January 6th

Creative Global Technology’s (NASDAQ:CGTL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 6th. Creative Global Technology had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 26th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Creative Global Technology Trading Up 9.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CGTL opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Creative Global Technology has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $10.59.
Creative Global Technology Company Profile
