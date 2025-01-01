Launch One Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:LPAAU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 8th

Launch One Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LPAAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 8th. Launch One Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Launch One Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPAAU opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Launch One Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

Get Launch One Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Launch One Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Launch One Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Launch One Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Launch One Acquisition during the third quarter worth $587,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Launch One Acquisition in the third quarter worth $747,000.

Launch One Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on February 21, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Launch One Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Launch One Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.