LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

LVMUY opened at $130.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.52. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $191.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

