Analysts Set PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target at $173.40

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.40.
Several analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Macquarie upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Dbs Bank downgraded PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PDD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD
PDD Price Performance
Shares of PDD opened at $96.99 on Friday. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.79. The stock has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.
PDD Company Profile
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
