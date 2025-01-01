Venu Holding Co.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 6th (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU)

Venu’s (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, January 6th. Venu had issued 1,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 27th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Venu’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Venu Stock Performance
Venu stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Venu has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $11.15.
About Venu
