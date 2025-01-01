Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting)’s (NASDAQ:WYHG) Quiet Period Will End on January 6th

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting)’s (NASDAQ:WYHG – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, January 6th. Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) had issued 2,050,000 shares in its public offering on November 26th. The total size of the offering was $8,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYHG opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Get Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) alerts:

About Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting)

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited is a meat product processing company principally in mainland China. It offers cured meat products, snack products and frozen meat products. The company , through its operating subsidiaries, sells and markets products under its flagship brand, Wing Yip. Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited is based in Zhongshan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.