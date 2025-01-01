Head to Head Contrast: Himalaya Shipping (HSHP) versus Its Rivals

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Himalaya Shipping to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Shipping 21.93% 15.72% 3.14% Himalaya Shipping Competitors 31.53% 16.20% 8.24%

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Himalaya Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.7% and pay out 23.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Shipping $36.74 million $1.51 million N/A Himalaya Shipping Competitors $829.06 million $120.80 million 5.81

Himalaya Shipping’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Shipping.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Himalaya Shipping and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00 Himalaya Shipping Competitors 279 1678 1876 94 2.45

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 49.32%. Given Himalaya Shipping’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Himalaya Shipping has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Shipping’s peers have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Himalaya Shipping peers beat Himalaya Shipping on 12 of the 14 factors compared.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

