Head to Head Contrast: Himalaya Shipping (HSHP) versus Its Rivals

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Himalaya Shipping to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Himalaya Shipping and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Himalaya Shipping
|21.93%
|15.72%
|3.14%
|Himalaya Shipping Competitors
|31.53%
|16.20%
|8.24%
Dividends
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Himalaya Shipping and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Himalaya Shipping
|$36.74 million
|$1.51 million
|N/A
|Himalaya Shipping Competitors
|$829.06 million
|$120.80 million
|5.81
Himalaya Shipping’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Shipping.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Himalaya Shipping and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Himalaya Shipping
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Himalaya Shipping Competitors
|279
|1678
|1876
|94
|2.45
As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 49.32%. Given Himalaya Shipping’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Himalaya Shipping has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Risk & Volatility
Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Shipping’s peers have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Himalaya Shipping peers beat Himalaya Shipping on 12 of the 14 factors compared.
About Himalaya Shipping
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.