AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Short Interest Update

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $654,078.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,490.14. This represents a 49.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $4,621,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,868.85. This trade represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,329 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,726. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 288,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,121,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth $471,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 65.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Trading Down 1.6 %

AAON stock opened at $117.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AAON has a 12 month low of $68.38 and a 12 month high of $144.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 0.83.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAON will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

