Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Short Interest Update

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Agenus Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at $51,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 46.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 52.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

