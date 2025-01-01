Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Short Interest Update

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 5,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.88.

Adobe Stock Down 0.3 %

ADBE stock opened at $444.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.52. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $432.47 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.22%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,809. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

