Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Down 5.1% in December

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 386,700 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senmiao Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Free Report) by 143.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Senmiao Technology worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Senmiao Technology Stock Up 6.5 %

Senmiao Technology stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Senmiao Technology has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

