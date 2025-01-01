Short Interest in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Increases By 7.4%

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

ADVM opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

