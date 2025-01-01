BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading 2.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $7.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. BigBear.ai traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.32. 22,626,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 10,969,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $1,019,614.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,713,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,809,668.66. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,583,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,829.50. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 782,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,246. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 6,435.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 653,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 643,570 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 23,597 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 68,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The business had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

