ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Up 9.0% in December

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,900 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 545,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ ADSE opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. ADS-TEC Energy has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,043 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 1.35% of ADS-TEC Energy worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.