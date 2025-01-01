Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL) Stock Price Up 0.2% After Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84. 4,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 6,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

