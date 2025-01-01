Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,030,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 9,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.
ADPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.
ADPT stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
