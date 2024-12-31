NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $135.67 and last traded at $136.65. Approximately 45,592,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 376,906,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $15,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,255,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,159,895.37. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,351,886 shares of company stock valued at $176,825,650 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.