North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Announces Earnings Results

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NRT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 62,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,543. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.