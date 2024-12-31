China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days.
China Vanke Price Performance
Shares of China Vanke stock remained flat at $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,244. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. China Vanke has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.82.
China Vanke Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Vanke
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year with Large Buyback Announcements
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.