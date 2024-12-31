China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Shares of China Vanke stock remained flat at $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,244. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. China Vanke has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.82.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

