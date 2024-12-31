Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Update

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 337.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 140,013 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $856,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 384,374 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,662,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 130,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 87,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,789. The company has a market capitalization of $596.13 million, a PE ratio of -362.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

