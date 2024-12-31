X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Price Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.49. 1,678,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,506,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) by 1,687.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

Recommended Stories

