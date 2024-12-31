United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.12 and last traded at $17.24. 2,622,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 7,367,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

