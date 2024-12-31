Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $150.85 and last traded at $150.85. Approximately 144,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,708,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $880,070.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,982.09. This represents a 21.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $1,292,471.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,070. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,741 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $428,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

