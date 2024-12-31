Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.71 and last traded at $34.86. Approximately 588,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,029,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 250.50 and a beta of 3.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 488.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,428,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7,781.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,113,000 after acquiring an additional 941,756 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 537.2% during the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,352,000 after acquiring an additional 804,851 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,460,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,231,000 after acquiring an additional 675,053 shares during the period. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $17,327,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

