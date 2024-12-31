Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.22. 417,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,623,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Tempus AI Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 187,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $7,044,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,557,283 shares in the company, valued at $358,780,403.82. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 3,500 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $140,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,379,132.61. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 845,041 shares of company stock valued at $35,125,473.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

