Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Up 4.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $26.94. 1,436,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,244,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on CELH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 48.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 353.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 3,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $39,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

