Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Up 4.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $28.10. Approximately 1,107,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,008,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41.

About Nebius Group

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.