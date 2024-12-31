First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,171,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 821,564 shares.The stock last traded at $43.10 and had previously closed at $43.02.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,430,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,630,000 after acquiring an additional 615,776 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,787,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,320,000 after purchasing an additional 257,223 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,757,000 after purchasing an additional 55,380 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,026,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,441,000 after buying an additional 25,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 170.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after buying an additional 626,542 shares during the period.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

