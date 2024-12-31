First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,171,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 821,564 shares.The stock last traded at $43.10 and had previously closed at $43.02.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
